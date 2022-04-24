Robles allowed three unearned runs on one hit while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning and was tagged with a blown save in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Robles was the pitcher of choice after Boston grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the 10th inning, and he was in control. The right-hander fanned the first two batters faced before balking the ghost runner to third. It looked like a Boston win when he induced a grounder to second base, but Trevor Story's throw was wide to the bag, allowing a run to score and giving the Rays life. Kevin Kiermaier then took Robles deep to right field... game over. Despite the outcome, Robles has been dominant this season and hasn't given up an earned since August of 2021.