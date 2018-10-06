Hembree will take the place of Steven Wright (knee) on the 25-man ALDS roster prior to Saturday's game against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hembree appeared in 67 games for the Red Sox this season, logging a 4.20 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 76 strikeouts across 60 innings of relief. It's unclear as to whether Wright will be sidelined for the rest of the postseason, but he will not be eligible to return for the ALCS should the club advance.