Hembree agreed to a one-year, $1.312 million deal for the 2019 season with Boston on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Hembree appeared in a career-high 67 games for the Red Sox last year, posting a 4.20 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 76 strikeouts in 60 innings of relief. Though Hembree is one of the top relievers on Boston's roster at the moment, the club is expected to make a few signings this winter to bolster the bullpen, so the right-hander will likely return to a middle-relief role in 2019.