Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Avoids arbitration with Boston
Hembree agreed to a one-year, $1.312 million deal for the 2019 season with Boston on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Hembree appeared in a career-high 67 games for the Red Sox last year, posting a 4.20 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 76 strikeouts in 60 innings of relief. Though Hembree is one of the top relievers on Boston's roster at the moment, the club is expected to make a few signings this winter to bolster the bullpen, so the right-hander will likely return to a middle-relief role in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...