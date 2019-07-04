Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Back from IL
The Red Sox activated Hembree (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Boston shipped reliever Trevor Kelley back to Triple-A Pawtucket to create room for Hembree on the active roster. Hembree, who had been sidelined for a little over three weeks with a right forearm strain, proved he was healthy after tossing a perfect inning in relief during a rehab outing Tuesday for Pawtucket. He should slot back into a setup role after posting a 2.51 ERA and 35:12 K:BB in 28.2 innings over his 31 appearances with Boston prior to landing on the IL.
