Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Could be activated in Toronto
The Red Sox are expected to reinstate Hembree (forearm) from the 10-day injured list as soon as Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Though Hembree has been out since June 10 and hasn't had a proper minor-league rehab assignment, the Red Sox have reportedly been encouraged by the progress he's shown in bullpen sessions in recent days. Boston may want to see Hembree step in against hitters before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list for their three-game series in Toronto that begins Tuesday. A spot on the active roster is already open for Hembree after the team optioned reliever Mike Shawaryn to Triple-A Pawtucket following Sunday's loss to the Yankees in London.
