Hembree (elbow) underwent an MRI on his right elbow and was diagnosed with inflammation, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Hembree landed on the injured list earlier Friday, but the MRI cleared him of any damage to his elbow. The 30-year-old spent time in June on the shelf with a similar injury, and according to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, and he said the pain from that injury never fully went away. Hembree has no official timeline for his return but it appears he'll be sidelined longer than the 10-day minimum.