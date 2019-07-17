Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Dismisses injury concerns
Hembree told manager Alex Cora that he feels fine physically, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hembree has struggled since returning from an elbow injury prior to the All-Star break -- compiling a 10.80 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in five appearances (3.1 innings) while experiencing diminished velocity -- prompting concerns over the health of the right-hander. While Hembree insists he's fine and doesn't believe he'll need a return trip to the IL, the Red Sox figure to keep a close eye on the reliever moving forward.
More News
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Snags second save•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Back from IL•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Expects to join team in Detroit•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Could be activated in Toronto•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Not ready for rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...