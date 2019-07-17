Hembree told manager Alex Cora that he feels fine physically, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hembree has struggled since returning from an elbow injury prior to the All-Star break -- compiling a 10.80 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in five appearances (3.1 innings) while experiencing diminished velocity -- prompting concerns over the health of the right-hander. While Hembree insists he's fine and doesn't believe he'll need a return trip to the IL, the Red Sox figure to keep a close eye on the reliever moving forward.

