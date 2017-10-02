Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Effective in 2017
Hembree has accrued a 3.63 ERA with 70 strikeouts across 62 innings this season with Boston.
After an impressive showing in 2016, Hembree took a small step back this season -- his ERA increased by nearly a whole point from last year (2.65 to 3.63). Despite this, the 28-year-old recorded 14 holds in the regular season, and his K/9 increased substantially from 8.29 in 2016, to 10.16 in 2017. Hembree should have the opportunity to pitch some key innings in the playoffs for the Red Sox, as they will face the Astros in the NLDS.
