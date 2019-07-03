Hembree (forearm) will likely be activated from the injured list this weekend, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hembree is expected to rejoin the bullpen in time for the series against the Detroit that kicks off Friday. He pitched a scoreless inning while on rehab for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. He has been a consistent bullpen arm, an area of weakness badly exposed while the Red Sox were in London over the weekend. The right-hander posted a 0.52 ERA while striking out 25 batters over 17.1 innings between April 25 and June 10.