Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Gets first career save
Hembree struck out all three batters he faced in a scoreless 12th inning to claim his first career save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.
While Hembree wrapped up the night in dominant fashion, it's unlikely he'll be a factor in the Red Sox's closing picture moving forward. Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier had picked up all nine of the Red Sox's previous saves on the season and both were both unavailable for Wednesday's chance after being used earlier in the contest.
