Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Gets second win Sunday
Hembree (2-0) allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 3-1 win over Baltimore.
On a miserably cold (for April) day in Boston, starter Chris Sale was done after five and left with the score tied. That put Hembree in a spot to pick up his second win of the season. If there's one main role for Hembree, it's as a multi-inning guy who comes in when a starter can't go deep. He'd been roughed up in his previous two outings, but in the right spots -- against right-handed batters -- he can be a reliable reliever.
