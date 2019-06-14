Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Heads to IL
Hembree was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a right elbow extensor strain, retroactive to Tuesday.
Hembree felt forearm tightness Thursday and was unable to pitch, so he'll require at least a brief stint on the shelf as a result. Boston is optimistic that he'll be able to return following the 10-day minimum, and he'll be eligible to return beginning June 21.
More News
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Nursing forearm tightness•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Gets first career save•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Works two scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Makes spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Throws sim game•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Avoids arbitration with Boston•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano, and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.