Hembree was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a right elbow extensor strain, retroactive to Tuesday.

Hembree felt forearm tightness Thursday and was unable to pitch, so he'll require at least a brief stint on the shelf as a result. Boston is optimistic that he'll be able to return following the 10-day minimum, and he'll be eligible to return beginning June 21.

More News
Our Latest Stories