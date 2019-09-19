Play

Hembree (elbow) will throw a simulated game Friday and could be activated next week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

There is not much season left, but it would be an accomplishment for Hembree to return and finish his year on a high note. He has been out since Aug. 1 but has been throwing bullpen sessions. If he returns, he would likely pitch in a low-leverage relief role.

