Hembree (elbow) is closing in on a throwing program, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hembree hasn't resumed throwing since receiving a PRP injection at the beginning of August, though skipper Alex Cora stated Friday that there's a "good chance" he'll return before the end of the season. A timetable for Hembree's return should become more clear once he begins to throw.

