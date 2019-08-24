Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Inching closer to throwing
Hembree (elbow) is closing in on a throwing program, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hembree hasn't resumed throwing since receiving a PRP injection at the beginning of August, though skipper Alex Cora stated Friday that there's a "good chance" he'll return before the end of the season. A timetable for Hembree's return should become more clear once he begins to throw.
