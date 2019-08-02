Hembree was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right elbow strain, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Hembree has labored over the last couple weeks with nine runs allowed (eight earned) in his last eight outings (5.2 innings), but it's not known how long he's been dealing with the injury. The 30-year-old spent time on the shelf with a similar injury in June, though it remains unclear whether this is a new issue or an aggravation of the old injury.