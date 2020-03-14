Hembree is projected to be in the Opening Day bullpen, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. He's allowed seven runs (four earned) on seven hits (two home runs) and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 spring innings.

The ugly spring numbers aside, Hembree has been a reliable mid-leverage reliever since joining the Red Sox in 2014. He was limited to 39.2 innings in 2019 by a forearm and elbow injuries. He had extreme flyball tendencies in 2019, which led to a career high 1.6 HR/9 and, coupled with a drop in velocity, could be problematic going forward.