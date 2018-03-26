Hembree allowed one run on seven hits and four walks while striking out 12 over 9.1 innings in spring training.

Hembree will reprise his role as a reliable multi-inning reliever. This will be his fifth season in Boston with last season being his first full one at the major-league level. The right-hander struck out 70 batters over 62 innings and was credited with 14 holds, second on the team behind Matt Barnes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories