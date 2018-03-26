Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Multi-inning role expected
Hembree allowed one run on seven hits and four walks while striking out 12 over 9.1 innings in spring training.
Hembree will reprise his role as a reliable multi-inning reliever. This will be his fifth season in Boston with last season being his first full one at the major-league level. The right-hander struck out 70 batters over 62 innings and was credited with 14 holds, second on the team behind Matt Barnes.
