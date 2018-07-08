Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Nabs fourth win
Hembree (4-1) allowed a walk and struck out one over 1.1 innings to pick up the win Saturday against the Royals.
Hembree got the call when starter David Price was yanked from a tied game after hitting three batters in the fifth inning, putting the reliever in line for the win as Boston plated 11 runs over the final three innings. The 29-year-old Hembree has delivered for the Red Sox in a middle-relief role, particularly of late, when he's posted a 1.77 ERA while striking out 30 over 20.1 innings, spanning 21 appearances since May 13.
More News
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Gets second win Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Multi-inning role expected•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Effective in 2017•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Struggling to keep leads•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Holds lead for Sale•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: No relief in Sunday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start