Hembree (4-1) allowed a walk and struck out one over 1.1 innings to pick up the win Saturday against the Royals.

Hembree got the call when starter David Price was yanked from a tied game after hitting three batters in the fifth inning, putting the reliever in line for the win as Boston plated 11 runs over the final three innings. The 29-year-old Hembree has delivered for the Red Sox in a middle-relief role, particularly of late, when he's posted a 1.77 ERA while striking out 30 over 20.1 innings, spanning 21 appearances since May 13.