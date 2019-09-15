Hembree (elbow) had Tuesday's scheduled simulated game cancelled, leaving the next step of his rehab program uncertain, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Manager Alex Cora indicated that Hembree felt renewed soreness in his elbow coming out of his most recent bullpen session, so the right-hander will likely be shut down for at least a few more days before the Red Sox reassess his condition. With Hembree having already been on the shelf for a month and a half and with the regular-season finale just two weeks away, the 30-year-old might have already tossed his last pitch of 2019.