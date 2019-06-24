Hembree (forearm) won't begin a rehab assignment as planned Monday as his arm didn't recover well enough from his most recent bullpen session, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The setback doesn't appear to be a major one, as Hembree is expected to begin a rehab assignment sometime later in the week. It's unlikely that he's able to make the trip to London for Boston's two-game series against the Yankees over the weekend, however, so he's probably in line to return early next week.