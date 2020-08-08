Hembree (2-0) was credited with the win over the Blue Jays on Friday. He pitched a scoreless inning.
Hembree entered after starter Ryan Weber was yanked after three innings. He's been a jackknife in the Red Sox's bullpen since the team acquired him in 2014, serving in all kinds of situations, so it's not unusual to see him enter games early, middle or late. He's allowed one run on two hits while striking out five over six appearances (6.1 innings).
