Hembree (elbow) has yet to resume baseball activities as he's taking longer than expected to recover from the PRP injection, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hembree received the PRP injection to address right elbow inflammation Aug. 6, but he has yet to be cleared to begin throwing in any capacity. The 29-year-old will remain without a timeline for his return until he can start a throwing program.