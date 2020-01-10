Play

Hembree avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $1.612 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Hembree was limited by forearm and elbow injuries to just 39.2 innings last season. He finished with a 3.86 ERA, though a 4.77 FIP gives some reason to worry heading into his age-31 season.

