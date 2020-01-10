Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Remains with Red Sox
Hembree avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $1.612 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Hembree was limited by forearm and elbow injuries to just 39.2 innings last season. He finished with a 3.86 ERA, though a 4.77 FIP gives some reason to worry heading into his age-31 season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Throws perfect inning in return•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Back from IL•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Responds well to sim game•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Hopes to return next week•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Next step uncertain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo and primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...