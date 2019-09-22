Hembree (elbow) is expected to be activated Tuesday when the Red Sox begin a series against the Rangers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hembree, who hasn't pitched since Aug. 1, responded well after pitching a simulated game Friday. "He worked so hard to get to this point, so regardless of where they are now, he wants to pitch," manager Alex Cora said. "Obviously, if he's healthy and he's able to compete the way he is, we'll pitch him one inning or two innings, whatever it is." Cora said it's possible Hembree will serve as an opener for the series finale against the Rangers on Thursday.