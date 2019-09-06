Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Resumes mound work
Hembree (elbow) completed a bullpen session Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
It's Hembree's first mound work since he landed on the injured list in early August and received a PRP injection for his right elbow. According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, the 30-year-old is "eager" to see game action, which could happen within the next week.
