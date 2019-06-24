Hembree (forearm) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston hasn't officially confirmed its plans for Hembree, but the assumption is that he'll need just one outing in the minors before receiving clearance to return from the 10-day injured list. The right-hander has been a valuable setup arm for the Red Sox in 2019, posting a 2.51 ERA and striking out 35 in 28.2 innings.

