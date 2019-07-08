Hembree picked up the save after allowing a hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Tigers.

Hembree gave up a single to center field after recording the first out, and he managed to retire the final two batters of the ballgame to slam the door. The 30-year-old right-hander has been one of the lone bright spots out of Boston's bullpen this season, allowing just one run over his last 11 appearances. With Matt Barnes struggling to get the job done in save situations, Hembree is expected to be a candidate for saves until Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) returns from the injured list and slots into the closer's role.