Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Struggling to keep leads
Hembree has 49 strikeouts in 45.2 innings this season with the Red Sox bullpen.
The strikeouts are up from last season, when he only 47 in 51 innings. Unfortunately, the ERA is up this season as well at 3.74 from the 2.65 mark from 2016. At the moment, Hembree is in a bit of a funk, blowing two leads and taking a loss in a different game since he recorded his last hold June 26.
