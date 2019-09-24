Hembree set down the side in order in the seventh inning of Monday's 7-4 loss to the Rays.

Hembree was activated off the injured list earlier in the day and pitched for the first time since Aug. 2. With Boston manager Alex Cora stating he'll try to stay away from certain relievers, including closer Brandon Workman, over the final week of the season, Hembree (two saves in 2019) might pick up a save opportunity in the final days.