Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Throws sim game
Hembree threw his first simulated game of spring training Monday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox have held back several of their returning pitchers -- both starters and relievers -- until this week, so there's been no health reason why Hembree hasn't thrown in a game this spring. During Monday's session, his fastball hit 93 mph with action, and he could be a weapon while manager Alex Cora navigates the late innings without closer Craig Kimbrel. The Red Sox enter the regular season without a designated closer, so Hembree could get an opportunity.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...