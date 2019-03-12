Hembree threw his first simulated game of spring training Monday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox have held back several of their returning pitchers -- both starters and relievers -- until this week, so there's been no health reason why Hembree hasn't thrown in a game this spring. During Monday's session, his fastball hit 93 mph with action, and he could be a weapon while manager Alex Cora navigates the late innings without closer Craig Kimbrel. The Red Sox enter the regular season without a designated closer, so Hembree could get an opportunity.

