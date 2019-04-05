Hembree worked around a hit and a walk to fire two scoreless innings Thursday in a loss to the Athletics.

Hembree, who's allowed baserunners in all four of his outings, did what he does. It's not pretty, but he generally gets the job done. He's one of a few bullpen members to throw more innings than expected over the first week as Boston's starters have not held up well.

