Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Activated from IL
Velazquez (back) was activated from the injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
He traveled with the team to London, so this move is not a surprise. Look for Velazquez to offer some length out of the bullpen initially, but he could move to the rotation for a start next week in Detroit. Brian Johnson was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
