Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Allows three runs in short start
Velazquez did not factor into the decision against Toronto on Thursday, completing 2.1 innings and giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter.
Making his eighth start of the season, Velazquez was once again given a short leash as he recorded only seven outs while throwing 50 pitches. The abbreviated outing was by design -- the Red Sox have prevented him from facing batters a third time through the order in each of his starts -- but he did little to earn more trust, allowing seven of the 14 batters he faced to reach base. With Boston looking to fill the fifth starter spot there is a chance that Velazquez will be given additional starts, but he will need to improve upon his 5.65 ERA and 1.40 WHIP to earn a consistent spot in the rotation.
