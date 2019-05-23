Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Back in bullpen
Velazquez was bypassed for a start Thursday in Toronto after moving back into a bullpen role earlier this week.
Velazquez has made seven of his 14 appearances this season as a starter, but he's only exceeded four innings on one occasion as the Red Sox have deliberately limited his exposure to hitters a third time through the order. Though Boston still requires another rotation member with Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) on the injured list, Velazquez hurt his case for sticking in a starting role by recording only one out and surrendering five runs in his outing versus the Astros last Saturday. Velazquez righted the ship by striking out the side Monday in his one-inning relief appearance, but manager Alex Cora elected to turn to Ryan Weber for a spot start Thursday in the series finale.
