Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Back in bullpen
Velazquez was shifted back to the bullpen, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
With Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) slated to return Saturday, Velazquez will shift back to a relief role. The right-hander, who owns a 2.58 ERA across 45.1 innings of relief this season, will be available out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Marlins.
