Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Back with team
Velazquez (back) has returned to the Red Sox and could be activated Thursday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Velazquez made one appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket while on his rehabilitation stint. "He pitched (Monday). He was fine," said manager Alex Cora. "We're going to have him around, see how he reacts to it and if everything goes well, we're going to have to make a decision."
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could return when first eligible•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed to Triple-A for rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lands on disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed down to Triple-A?•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Picks up second win•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: In line for Saturday's start•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart