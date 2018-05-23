Velazquez (back) has returned to the Red Sox and could be activated Thursday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Velazquez made one appearance for Triple-A Pawtucket while on his rehabilitation stint. "He pitched (Monday). He was fine," said manager Alex Cora. "We're going to have him around, see how he reacts to it and if everything goes well, we're going to have to make a decision."