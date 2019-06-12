Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Beginning rehab Thursday
Velazquez (back) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Velazquez has been out with a back strain since late May. Given his relatively brief time out of action, he may be back in Boston after just one or two rehab outings, though the team hasn't announced an official timeline.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Set for bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed to injured list•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Back in bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Puts Red Sox in early hole•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Sticking in rotation Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....