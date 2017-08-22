Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Brought back from Triple-A
Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Velazquez will join the Boston bullpen in place of Matt Barnes (back), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. It's expected that Velazquez will work in long relief for the Red Sox after giving up eight runs over 17.2 innings in his four appearances (two starts) with the big club earlier in the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Heads back to Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Needed in extra-inning win Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Called up Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Sent down to Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Solid in no-decision against Royals•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Officially added to rotation•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...