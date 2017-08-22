Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Velazquez will join the Boston bullpen in place of Matt Barnes (back), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. It's expected that Velazquez will work in long relief for the Red Sox after giving up eight runs over 17.2 innings in his four appearances (two starts) with the big club earlier in the season.