Velazquez (7-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 2.2 innings while striking out four as the Red Sox got thumped 10-3 by the Rays.

The right-hander had only given up seven earned runs in his previous 12 appearances and 22 innings combined, so to say Friday's outing was a shock would be an understatement -- Velazquez's ERA jumped almost a full run to 3.69 as a result. With Boston getting an off day Monday, and Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) set for his final rehab start this weekend, Velazquez likely won't be needed in the rotation again any time soon.