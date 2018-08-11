Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Confirmed as starter in nightcap
Velazquez will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Velazquez may not be able to go deep into the game, as he tossed a pair of innings Thursday. William Cuevas is available in a long-relief role should Velazquez run into trouble early.
