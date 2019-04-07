Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Velazquez will start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Velazquez has been used exclusively out of the bullpen over his three appearances this season, topping out at 2.1 innings. Since he'll be toeing the rubber on two days' rest Sunday, Velazquez isn't expected to work deep into the contest in what likely amounts to a bullpen day for Boston as it attempts to keep its regular rotation arms fresh.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lines up for Sunday start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Getting plenty of work•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could get early spot start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Not on ALDS roster•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: No more starts in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lasts only 3.1 innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...