Velazquez will start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Velazquez has been used exclusively out of the bullpen over his three appearances this season, topping out at 2.1 innings. Since he'll be toeing the rubber on two days' rest Sunday, Velazquez isn't expected to work deep into the contest in what likely amounts to a bullpen day for Boston as it attempts to keep its regular rotation arms fresh.

