Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Confirmed for Friday's start
Velazquez is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Rays, Craig Forde of MLB.com reports.
As anticipated, Velazquez will pick up a second turn through the rotation with Chris Sale (shoulder) not ready to return from the 10-day disabled list. While Sale's injury isn't viewed as a significant setback, no reports have surfaced that the lefty has resumed throwing yet, so it's possible that he'll miss out on additional starts beyond Friday. Velazquez should serve as Sale's replacement in the rotation so long as he continues to perform capably, though Velazquez may see his pitch counts restricted relative to the team's other starters. The 29-year-old covered four innings (73 pitches) in his previous start Aug. 19 against the Rays, giving up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out two.
