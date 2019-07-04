Velazquez is scheduled to start Thursday's series finale at Toronto, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox previously indicated Velazquez was the likely starter for Thursday and confirmed he'll take the mound following Wednesday's loss. The 30-year-old has a 6.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB in his seven starts this season, covering 19.2 innings.

