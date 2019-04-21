Velazquez is one option being considered to start Tuesday in place of Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Velazquez has already filled in twice when Boston needed a spot starter, and it seems likely they would go with him while Eovaldi is on the mend. He's allowed one run and walked four over six innings as a starter. The Red Sox are also considering Marcus Walden. Velazquez offers the best hope of giving the team five innings.