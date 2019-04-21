Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Considered as starter Tuesday
Velazquez is one option being considered to start Tuesday in place of Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Velazquez has already filled in twice when Boston needed a spot starter, and it seems likely they would go with him while Eovaldi is on the mend. He's allowed one run and walked four over six innings as a starter. The Red Sox are also considering Marcus Walden. Velazquez offers the best hope of giving the team five innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Holds down fort for three frames•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: In line for start Monday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Fires three scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lines up for Sunday start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Getting plenty of work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start