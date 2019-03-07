Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could get early spot start
Velazquez is a candidate to start the sixth game of the regular season against Oakland, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Boston plays 11 straight days to open the regular season, and has committed to using a six-man rotation the first time through before shifting to a five-man rotation thereafter. Velazquez and Brian Johnson are the only candidates to serve as the sixth starter before returning to a bullpen role.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Not on ALDS roster•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: No more starts in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lasts only 3.1 innings•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Will start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns from illness in bullpen role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...