Velazquez is a candidate to start the sixth game of the regular season against Oakland, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Boston plays 11 straight days to open the regular season, and has committed to using a six-man rotation the first time through before shifting to a five-man rotation thereafter. Velazquez and Brian Johnson are the only candidates to serve as the sixth starter before returning to a bullpen role.

More News
Our Latest Stories