Velazquez could make a spot start Tuesday against the Rangers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

A spot in the Boston rotation opened up Sunday, when Brian Johnson (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Though Velazquez worked an inning in relief both Friday and Saturday against the Royals, it appears the Red Sox may be comfortable deploying the right-hander as a starter on two days' rest, assuming he isn't needed out of the bullpen in Monday's series opener. If handed a spot start, Velazquez would likely face some restrictions, considering he has only thrown more than 50 pitches in a game on just one occasion since April. Johnson is confident that his hip issue isn't significant and is hopeful to return from the DL next weekend to take the hill for a game against the Blue Jays, so Velazquez's potential addition to the rotation might only be a temporary one.