Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could receive Tuesday's start
Velazquez could make a spot start Tuesday against the Rangers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
A spot in the Boston rotation opened up Sunday, when Brian Johnson (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Though Velazquez worked an inning in relief both Friday and Saturday against the Royals, it appears the Red Sox may be comfortable deploying the right-hander as a starter on two days' rest, assuming he isn't needed out of the bullpen in Monday's series opener. If handed a spot start, Velazquez would likely face some restrictions, considering he has only thrown more than 50 pitches in a game on just one occasion since April. Johnson is confident that his hip issue isn't significant and is hopeful to return from the DL next weekend to take the hill for a game against the Blue Jays, so Velazquez's potential addition to the rotation might only be a temporary one.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: May start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Set to return from DL•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Back with team•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could return when first eligible•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed to Triple-A for rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lands on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...