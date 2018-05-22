Velazquez (back) will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Velazquez has been on the disabled list since May 14 with a lower-back strain. He was able to get through a rehab appearance with Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday setback-free, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Red Sox when he's first eligible. The 29-year-old compiled an impressive 2.10 ERA across 25.2 innings prior to landing on the disabled list.