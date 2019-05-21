Velazquez could make a spot start Thursday in Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Nathan Eovalid (elbow) is at least a couple weeks away from returning to the rotation, so Boston will be forced to use less-than-stellar options in that rotation spot in the short term. The other option is Ryan Weber, who had a 5.04 ERA and 18:5 K:BB in 25 innings as a starter at Triple-A this season. Velazquez has a 6.41 ERA in 19.2 innings as a starter, and is not fully stretched out, so he should not be expected to go deep enough to qualify for a win if he does end up taking the ball Thursday.

