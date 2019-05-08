Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Covers three innings
Velazquez allowed two runs on three hits and one walk across three innings during Tuesday's win over the Orioles. He did not register a strikeout or factor in the decision.
Velazquez isn't fully stretched out as a starter, so it essentially ended up being a bullpen day in place of David Price (elbow). The 30-year-old has a 4.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB through 22.1 innings this season.
