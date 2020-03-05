Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Red Sox designated Velazquez for assignment Thursday.
The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Collin McHugh (elbow), whom the Red Sox signed to a one-year deal. With Chris Sale (elbow) slated to begin the season on the injured list, Velazquez had been one of several candidates for a back-end spot in Boston's Opening Day rotation. His removal from the roster likely leaves Ryan Weber, Chris Mazza and Matt Hall as the primary contenders for the two rotation spots that will be open until McHugh and Sale are ready to fill them.
